3i Group plc (LON:III) Insider Julia Wilson Sells 14,430 Shares

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Julia Wilson sold 14,430 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.57), for a total transaction of £159,595.80 ($195,799.04).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Monday, June 27th, Julia Wilson sold 26,080 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,128 ($13.84), for a total transaction of £294,182.40 ($360,915.72).

On Thursday, May 26th, Julia Wilson sold 25,096 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,252 ($15.36), for a total transaction of £314,201.92 ($385,476.53).

On Friday, April 29th, Julia Wilson bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,296 ($15.90) per share, for a total transaction of £142.56 ($174.90).

LON:III traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,108.50 ($13.60). The company had a trading volume of 1,837,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,562. The company has a market capitalization of £10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,225.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,312. 3i Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,042 ($12.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,507.50 ($18.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $19.25. 3i Group’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on III. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.66) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,444 ($17.72) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.57) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,221.33 ($14.98).

About 3i Group (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.