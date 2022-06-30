28,594 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,594 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 46,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 627,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,429 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 747.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

CLF traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 349,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,364,008. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.17. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

