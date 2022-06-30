17 Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WNS by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.53. The company had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average of $81.54. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

