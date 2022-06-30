17 Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Workday by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.73. The stock had a trading volume of 51,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,219.25 and a beta of 1.41. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.53 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average is $217.21.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,134 shares of company stock worth $74,313,908. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas cut Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

