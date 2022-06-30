17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,139 Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 70,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $528,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,003 shares of company stock worth $3,661,966. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $77.50 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of ZEN stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $74.25. The stock had a trading volume of 227,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.96. Zendesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 36.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

