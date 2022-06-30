15,358 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.19. 98,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,080,313. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.