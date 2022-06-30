12,900 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. PVH accounts for about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in PVH by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PVH by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 35,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 189,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH opened at $58.31 on Thursday. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PVH from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

PVH Company Profile (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.