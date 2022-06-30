11,329 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 364,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,682 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 32,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.56%.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

