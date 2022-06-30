11,221 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton bought 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on OKE. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.