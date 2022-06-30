11,100 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.27.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $784,606.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,806 shares of company stock worth $1,963,258. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 516,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,306,242. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.92 and a beta of 5.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.