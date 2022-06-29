Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Shares of ZWS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,020. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.39. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $50,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,860.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

