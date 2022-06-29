Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Holdings Increased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 686,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,675.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

