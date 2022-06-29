Zilliqa One Day Volume Reaches $162.98 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $543.93 million and approximately $162.98 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,268,882,529 coins and its circulating supply is 12,977,415,376 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

