Zebi Token (ZEBI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $734.00

Zebi Token (ZEBI) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Zebi Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a market capitalization of $172,766.36 and approximately $734.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,842.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.16 or 0.19669185 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00180989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00078871 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00015803 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,214,093,821 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,302,198 coins. The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io . Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using U.S. dollars.

