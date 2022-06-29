Zap Trading Up 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZAP)

Zap (ZAP) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zap has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $7,967.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,301.95 or 1.00062869 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

