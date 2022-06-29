Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.24

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.24 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.11 ($0.09). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.10), with a volume of 252,060 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.

Zambeef Products Company Profile

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, West Africa, and internationally. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour. It is also involved in the row cropping operations primarily maize, soya beans, and wheat with approximately 7,971 hectares of row crops under irrigation and 8,623 hectares of rain-fed/dry-land crops.

