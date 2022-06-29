Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.24

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 7.24 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.11 ($0.09). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 8.38 ($0.10), with a volume of 252,060 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.
Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)
