Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($63.83) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 137.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($19.15) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of ZAL opened at €25.22 ($26.83) on Monday. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($53.04). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.36.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

