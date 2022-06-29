YooShi (YOOSHI) Price Hits $0.0000

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. YooShi has a market cap of $33.39 million and approximately $635,119.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.27 or 0.26058101 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00182961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00081379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014953 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

