YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Wolf Group Capital Advisors

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,312 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in YETI were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in YETI by 2,552.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,013,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,491 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in YETI by 1,550.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,046,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,714,000 after acquiring an additional 983,453 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,545,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in YETI by 1,753.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,214,000 after acquiring an additional 413,618 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in YETI by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,304,000 after acquiring an additional 365,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,787. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.53. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on YETI. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on YETI from $83.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.06.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

