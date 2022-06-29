Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.0599 on Top Exchanges

Ycash (YEC) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0599 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $754,006.00 and $135.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.88 or 0.00290169 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00080933 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00066957 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,596,316 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

