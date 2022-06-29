Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Pareto Securities

Xxl Asa (OTCMKTS:XXLLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS XXLLY opened at 0.73 on Wednesday.
Xxl Asa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xxl Asa (XXLLY)
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for Xxl Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xxl Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.