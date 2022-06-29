Xuez (XUEZ) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $12,356.19 and $27,201.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xuez coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Xuez has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,316,138 coins and its circulating supply is 4,349,704 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

