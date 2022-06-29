Xponance Inc. Sells 157,389 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157,389 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.23. 405,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,565,582. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $259.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

