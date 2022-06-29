Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Target by 2,685.0% during the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 24,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.72. 89,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,785. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average of $207.04. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.