Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.82.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $212.78. 18,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,463,924. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

