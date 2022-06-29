Xponance Inc. Has $17.81 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 147,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 98,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,599,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

