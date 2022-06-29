Xponance Inc. Has $10.34 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,768. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $107.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total transaction of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,207,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $72,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

