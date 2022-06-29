Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.39. 239,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897,781. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

