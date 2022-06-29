Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169,701 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.
In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
CSX Profile (Get Rating)
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSX (CSX)
- Don’t Bet On A Rebound In Unifirst, Yet
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.