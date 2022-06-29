Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169,701 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

CSX traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.99. 190,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,464,912. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

