Xponance Inc. Buys 608 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,342 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,188 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 542,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.64. The stock had a trading volume of 75,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,701. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.