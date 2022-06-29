Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $342,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Booking by 1.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 55,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,721,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $47.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,790.75. 12,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,623. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,795.01 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,119.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2,249.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,717.69.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.