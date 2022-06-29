Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.91. 4,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,843. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.33 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.09.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

