XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $75.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

Shares of XPO opened at $48.43 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $90.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

