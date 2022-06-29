XP Factory (LON:XPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of XPF stock opened at GBX 17.53 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.10. The firm has a market cap of £26.35 million and a P/E ratio of -19.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 25.33. XP Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 17.50 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.41).

About XP Factory (Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

