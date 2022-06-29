XOMA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.
