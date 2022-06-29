XOMA Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:XOMAO)

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.16. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

