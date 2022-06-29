Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

XENE traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $30.11. 398,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,918. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.76. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 154,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 82,324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after purchasing an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 842,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 71,131 shares during the last quarter.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

