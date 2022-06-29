XeniosCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,045.00 (XNC)

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. XeniosCoin has a market cap of $42.30 million and $3,045.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002759 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, XeniosCoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XeniosCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00029843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00260308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002464 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003229 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000971 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC.

XeniosCoin Coin Profile

XeniosCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. XeniosCoin’s official website is xenioscoin.com . XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. “

XeniosCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XeniosCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XeniosCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XeniosCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XeniosCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XeniosCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.