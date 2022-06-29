X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.56 and last traded at $44.56. Approximately 15,201 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 195,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,799,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,798,282 shares during the period. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 35.5% of American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co owned approximately 87.80% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,001,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

