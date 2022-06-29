Wynnstay Group Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.40 (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:WYN opened at GBX 607.50 ($7.45) on Wednesday. Wynnstay Group has a 1-year low of GBX 470.50 ($5.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 658 ($8.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 610.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 583.77. The firm has a market cap of £123.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

