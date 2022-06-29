WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $961.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,280 ($15.70) to GBX 1,330 ($16.32) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Macquarie cut shares of WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.72) to GBX 1,210 ($14.84) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in WPP during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 219.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $50.02 on Wednesday. WPP has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

