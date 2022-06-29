Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Shares Up 2.4%

Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $148.01 and last traded at $147.75. Approximately 29,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,807,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.25.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

