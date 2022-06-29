Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,651 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors owned about 0.62% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,185,000 after buying an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,317,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,065,000 after buying an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $8,078,000.

Shares of XLG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.53. 725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,481. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.57 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.33.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

