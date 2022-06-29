Wolf Group Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,934 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.23. 2,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,587. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.12. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EHC. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

