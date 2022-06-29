Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 50,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 2,523,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.47. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

