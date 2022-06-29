Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 23,573 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.5% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $211.93 per share, with a total value of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at $101,504,933.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.38, for a total value of $107,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,516.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.12. 9,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.01 and its 200-day moving average is $235.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.13 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

