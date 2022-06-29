Wolf Group Capital Advisors Sells 15,132 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,366. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $85.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.41.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

