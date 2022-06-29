Wolf Group Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 89,180 KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,015. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

