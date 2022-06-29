Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,830 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,076. The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.77.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,367,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

