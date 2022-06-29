Wolf Group Capital Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.76. 29,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,501. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

