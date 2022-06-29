Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $3.99 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,495 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.0% of Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares in the company, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.09. 31,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,151,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

